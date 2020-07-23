It took a Superior Court jury less than 24 hours to render a guilty verdict in the case against Brandon Michael Acosta, who was charged with the 2018 murder and rape of 15-year-old Timicca Nauta.

Jurors found Acosta guilty on multiple charges of aggravated murder, murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct with special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Acosta sat emotionless next to his attorney as Superior Court Judge Vernon Perez read off each of the verdict forms.

Jurors also returned a guilty verdict on charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, third-degree criminal sexual conduct, and home invasion.

Acosta asserted his right to be sentenced within 21 days, but his attorney indicated that there he may appeal the verdict.

"There was a recent case allowing in previous burglaries and I believe that might be a basis to overturn the verdict," said Pole.

The defense attorney said he will take the next week to determine if he will appeal.

Acosta faces life without the possibility of parole.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 12.

Judge Perez thanked jurors for their service through the "tremendous challenges," and said it was the longest trial he has ever presided over in his 12 years on the bench.