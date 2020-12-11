Two men who were indicted in a 2018 attempted murder case in Agat are set to stand trial in the Superior Court of Guam in January.

A jury was selected on Wednesday in the trial of Jared John Santos and Mariano Anthony Salas Quinata.

Jury selection was held in the Academy of Our Lady Guam cafeteria to allow for social distancing.

The trial is expected to begin Jan. 5 before Judge Arthur Barcinas, and could be held in the Supreme Court of Guam courtroom.

The Judiciary of Guam has put multiple restrictions in place at the courthouse during the ongoing pandemic.

Shooting

Santos allegedly got into a verbal altercation with the victim while he was fueling his car at the gas station in Agat around midnight on Dec. 7, 2018, Post files state.

Two witnesses who were riding with the victim told police the occupants of a blue SUV began yelling profanities at them at the gas station, court documents state. Both vehicles left after the brief argument.

The two witnesses reported that the victim was driving on Route 2 when the SUV approached on the left side. They said they saw Santos, who was seated on the passenger side, point and shoot a silver handgun at the victim, documents state.

Santos allegedly fired a round at the driver, resulting in a gunshot wound to the victim's stomach.

Police located the SUV at Santos' residence and obtained a search warrant. Inside the vehicle, officers found a Winchester 30-gauge rifle.

Santo was charged with attempted murder as a second-degree felony and aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, each with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, according to court documents. He was also charged with possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card.

Quinata was charged with attempted murder by complicity and aggravated assault by complicity.