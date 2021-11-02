A jury has been selected in the trial against Christopher De Leon Guerrero, a Guam National Guard soldier, accused of trying to get a 13-year-old to have sex with him.

The jury panel was selected on Monday before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

Opening statements are scheduled to begin on Thursday.

Trial was delayed a couple of weeks after the federal government’s key witness contracted the virus that causes COVID-19.

De Leon Guerrero is on trial for allegedly attempting to entice a minor to have sex with him between Nov. 17 and Nov. 20, 2020. The minor turned out to be a special agent posing as a 13-year-old girl online, Post files state.