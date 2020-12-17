A woman who stands accused of doing nothing to stop her husband's alleged multiple sexual assaults on a teen girl known to her is set to go to trial in the Superior Court of Guam.

Jury selection started Wednesday for defendant Natasha Renee Quitugua Peters.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the jury pool is being selected at the nearby Academy of Our Lady of Guam instead of at the Judicial Center.

Peters is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct via complicity as a first-degree felony and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct via complicity as a first-degree felony. Both charges have a special allegation as the case involves a vulnerable victim.

Natasha Peters and her husband, Duayne Richard Peters, are being tried separately on multiple criminal sexual conduct charges.

In November, Judge Arthur Barcinas denied Natasha Peters’ request to have her case dismissed.

She contends the indictment should be tossed out due to inappropriate prosecution.

“The defendant asserts the People do not specifically allege that the defendant actually induced or aided co-defendant Duayne in the commission of the alleged sexual assaults. The defendant contends that she was not an active participant, however, concedes that she was in fact present and did not do anything to prevent the alleged sexual assaults,” Barcinas’ decision and order states. “The defendant cannot escape liability just because she claims she was merely present during the alleged sexual assaults.”

According to court documents, an 18-year-old woman told police she had been sexually assaulted by a man known to her. The alleged incidents started when she was about 11 or 12 years old, and continued through January 2019.

Natasha Peters admitted to police that she and her husband included the child and that Duayne Peters had sex with them both, adding that incidents occurred when the girl was 9 or 10 years old, court documents state.