A jury panel is being selected in the drive-by shooting case against defendant Nicholas Wayne Moore.

Moore, 23, is headed to trial before Superior Court of Guam Judge Alberto Tolentino in connection with a 2020 shooting that sent another man to the hospital.

Co-actor Navy sailor Eric Benjamin Salone, 27, has since admitted to his involvement in the alleged shooting and is set to testify against Moore.

No word on how long the selection process may take before the parties give their opening statements and call their witnesses to testify.

Jury selection was previously suspended back in June after Moore’s defense counsel contended that military law enforcement had interrogated Salone about the alleged shooting and that Salone had implicated Moore in the case.

Moore’s defense attorney, William Gavras, argued the Posse Comitatus Act prohibits the military’s participation in the investigation.

Moore was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and terrorizing, along with illegal weapons possession charges.

In April 2021, the person shot in Agana Heights initially identified Moore as the shooter, but later told police he wasn't sure. The victim reportedly told police he believes another man was the intended target of the shooting because the man had stolen money from Moore, court documents state.

Moore is charged in two other cases, including the disappearance and alleged murder of Michael Castro, and allegedly having sexual relations with a minor who was under 16 years old around December 2016 and January 2017.