A jury is being selected in the federal case against drug conspiracy defendant Mark Mayo.

The District Court of Guam is using the Guam National Guard Readiness Center in Barrigada to allow for social distancing.

Jury selection got underway Thursday morning. Plans to select a juror were paused for about five months after Guam returned to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 in August 2020.

Trial will be held before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

Meth conspiracy

Mayo, along with co-defendants Joseph R. Roman II and Lovelia Mendoza, has since pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride, attempted possession of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute and a notice of forfeiture.

According to the indictment, the three allegedly participated in a scheme to distribute meth between April and May 2018.

Mayo has argued he was unaware of the contents of the package he was asked to pick up.