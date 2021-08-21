A man accused in the shooting death of 45-year-old Peter John Tadeo Rios Jr. will go to trial in the Superior Court of Guam this week.

Jury selection for murder defendant Juan Faisao Mendiola, 57, will begin on Monday before Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena.

It was said in court on Friday that the start of the trial could possibly be delayed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and the restrictions that the governor announced she would reinstate.

The presiding judge, however, decided the trial should move forward.

Mendiola faces charges of murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony, each with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

On May 4, 2020, Rios was found shot dead inside a unit at the Taitano Apartments along J.A. Camacho Street in Mongmong. Mendiola and Rios had been arguing inside the apartment when the shooting occurred, court documents state.

Mendiola allegedly told police that Rios lunged at him with a knife when he pulled the trigger.