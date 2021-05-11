Jury selection is underway in the criminal case against former UFC fighter Jonathan Walter Cruz Tuck, 36, in the Superior Court of Guam.

Tuck stands accused or raping a woman in Tumon in March 2020.

The alleged victim returned to Guam to testify during trial, according to the prosecution.

Trial is scheduled to be held in the Supreme Court of Guam courtroom before Judge Maria Cenzon.

Tuck was charged with four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor.

The woman allegedly told officers she thought they were going to smoke when Tuck brought her to a corner near the Pearl by the Sea wedding chapel in Tumon, allegedly pushed her against the wall and took off her clothes.

The defendant sexually assaulted her, court documents state.

The woman said she was unable to escape or push him away. Tuck then allegedly turned her around and raped her from behind.

He then introduced himself by name and told the victim, "No one can know – due to my work," documents state.

Police reviewed the video, in which the woman's friend is seen telling the suspect, in part, "She was not expecting you to pull her pants down" and sexually assault her, documents state.

Tuck allegedly responded, "I did not just go straight up into that; we were playing around."