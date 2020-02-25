Jury selection has begun for the murder trial of Brandon Michael Acosta, the man accused of raping and killing 15-year-old Timicca Nauta. The process to select jurors took all day Monday and is expected to continue today.

Attorney William Pole, representing Acosta, said opening statements won't take place before Wednesday but could move into Thursday, depending on the court's schedule.

Acosta, who has admitted to his part in multiple home burglaries reported in June 2018, allegedly told at least one other inmate that he murdered Nauta on June 16, 2018, at Nauta's great-grandmother’s home along Chalan Koda in Dededo.

Police learned of the information and brought Acosta in for questioning in October 2018.