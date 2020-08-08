Jury selection in Torre's second trial to start

The second trial for former Guam Police Department officer Mark Torre Jr. is scheduled to start next week with jury selection in the Superior Court of Guam.

The process of selecting jurors is expected to begin before Judge Arthur Barcinas on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Along with delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, jury selection also has been delayed because the defendant attempted to have the case dismissed before both the lower court and the Supreme Court of Guam earlier this year.

The requests were denied and the case sent back for trial in the Superior Court.

Torre is facing his second trial in connection with the 2015 shooting death of fellow officer Sgt. Elbert Piolo.

The defense is also waiting for Judge Barcinas to issue his decision on its request to release Torre from house arrest on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.