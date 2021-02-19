Jury selection is set to begin Monday for a 25-year-old man who denied he was responsible for the stabbing death of 54-year-old Arthur Wakuk in Tamuning on Dec. 8, 2020.

Defendant Ronat Chutaro appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Elyze Iriarte on Thursday.

It was said in court that opening statements could begin the following week depending on the availability of the courtroom at the San Ramon Building located near the Guam Judicial Center.

Chutaro has pleaded not guilty to murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony. Both charges include a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

He told investigators that Wakuk attempted to hit him with his car and that Wakuk attacked him first with a knife and that he had taken it away, court documents state.

Wakuk died a few days later at Guam Memorial Hospital.

Chutaro was on the run from authorities before he was captured by police on Christmas Day.

Several others have since been arrested for allegedly helping Chutaro evade police.