Images of the blood splatter on the concrete wall and driveway of the Torre residence in Yigo, as well as photos of the blood on the driver's seat of Guam Police Department Sgt. Elbert Piolo’s pickup truck were displayed inside the courtroom during day two of the negligent homicide trial for former GPD Officer Mark Torre Jr.

“There was so much blood there,” said GPD Officer Mark Tenorio, who was one of the crime lab officers who collected evidence at the scene on the night of the shooting on July 13, 2015. “We were informed that a male individual was shot. An off-duty officer, Bert Piolo.”

Tenorio, who was called up to testify as a government witness, said on Thursday that he took measurements and collected blood samples at the scene.

“We were told officer Piolo was shot,” said GPD Officer Raynold Alcantara, another government witness who testified Thursday afternoon. “They showed us officer Piolo’s final resting place. We were told he was in the driver seat and he was shot on the right side.”

The jury also saw photos of Piolo’s pickup truck parked in front of Torre’s home, a blood-stained shirt that was on the ground in the driveway, and a gun that was photographed on the dashboard of Piolo’s truck.

Prosecutor Basil O’Mallan also called in GPD Officer Shawn Meno to take the witness stand.

Meno recalled the text messages he received from Piolo the night of the shooting.

“We miss you,” said Meno, as he read Piolo’s message to him.

Meno responded with the text, “lol,” before he said he went back to bed.

Piolo and Torre were last seen out in public together at the Beach Bar and Abandon Ship in Tumon before the shooting occurred.

Meno was also the commanding officer in charge of an Army National Guard company that Torre served under as his executive officer.

During the first trial in 2017, Meno testified that he and Torre deployed together in 2013 but that he never received any report of Torre being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, Post files state.

O’Mallan also called up Leila Uong, who worked as an administrative assistant for the lieutenant governor’s office in 2015.

“He was cool. Very Funny, very carefree,” said Uong, as she described Piolo in the courtroom.

She recalled getting a Snapchat message from Piolo, which was of a photo of him and the former lieutenant governor’s chief of staff at a bar.

“I think that was the last Snapchat from him,” she said.

Uong testified that she and Piolo were “pretty close.” Piolo worked executive security and drove the former lieutenant governor around.

She recalled a text from Piolo asking about the work scheduled for Monday and said in court that he also messaged her that he “was drunk.”

“What’s new dude. Hahaha,” she replied in her text.

Uong, during the trial in 2017, denied having any knowledge about Piolo's alleged extramarital affairs with Abigail Reyes, who had once confided in Uong that Piolo's wife did not like her and that Piolo referred to her as "Bestie,” according to Post files.

The trial for Torre, who stands accused in the 2015 shooting death of Piolo, is expected to continue Tuesday before Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas inside the courts of the San Ramon building facility.

Barcinas said the jury would be contacted if the trial has to be delayed due to the island’s current situation with COVID-19.