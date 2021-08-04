A Superior Court of Guam jury spent less than an hour deliberating to return with an unanimous not guilty verdict in the case of drug defendant Patrick Flores Lagman.

Lagman stood trial before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan for about a week.

He was acquitted Tuesday of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

“He is just really grateful to the jurors for their time and to the court for giving him his day in court. As his attorney, I will say I am happy the system works and he was acquitted,” said defense attorney William Brennan.

In March 2020, Lagman, Zaldy Bautista Jasmin and Stephen John Marcelo Estoy were arrested after police pulled over a car in Dededo and found drugs, Post files state.

Lagman was tried separately.

According to court documents, police searched the car and found a plastic bag with meth.

Jasmin and Estoy allegedly told officers they didn’t know anything about the drugs and that the drugs belonged to Lagman. But Lagman told police Jasmin gave him the bag of drugs when officers began to pull them over and that Jasmin told him to throw it out the window, documents state.

Lagman then admitted that they had just smoked meth and marijuana, and that Jasmin supplied them with the drugs, documents state.