Jury split on verdict in Louis Vargas rape trial

Former airman Louis Vargas will have to go back to court today to find out what will happen next after a Superior Court of Guam jury was unable to return with an unanimous verdict on all of the rape charges filed against him.

He was accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl at a Mangilao residence in 2018.

Vargas was indicted on charges of first-degree criminal sexual assault and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual assault. All charges include a special allegation of a crime against a vulnerable victim.

After two days in deliberations, the jury was only able to return with a guilty verdict for one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and the special allegation. They were unable to reach an unanimous verdict on the remaining charges, which means the prosecution would have to bring the case back before another set of jurors.

Presiding Judge Alberto Tolentino told both parties to return to court this morning to discuss what will happen next.

Vargas faces up to five years in prison for each count.