One year has come and gone since the brutal killing of former Humåtak Mayor Daniel Sanchez.

Investigators believe Sanchez was bludgeoned with a hammer and stabbed repeatedly with a pair of scissors before being found dead inside a shack at least two days later.

The man on trial for his death, Rudy Fegurgur Quinata, continues to wait for a jury in the Superior Court of Guam to return with a verdict.

The jury has spent about five days deliberating and have not been able to come back with a unanimous decision.

Judge Vernon Perez instructed the jury to return on Monday to continue deliberations.

Quinata contends he had nothing to do with the murder, putting the sole blame on his girlfriend Joyner Scott Sked, who has since been convicted of murder.