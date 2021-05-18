Retired Guam police officer and former FBI task force member John "Boom" Mantanona will have to wait until his brother, William Mantanona, has surgery off-island before his jury tampering case moves forward in the District Court of Guam.

Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo granted his request to continue his hearing to Aug. 19.

William Mantanona, awaits sentencing after he admitted that between Oct. 11 and Nov. 2, 2018, he met with a juror in the federal drug case against Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser to discuss the verdict.

Martinez and Moser's case was moved to California after jurors on Guam twice failed to reach a verdict in their drug case trial. The government has alleged the case involved $2.5 million worth of drugs.

Court documents state that in a recorded conversation between William Mantanona and Boom who allegedly asked his brother to call the juror and attend the trial in order to "surprise" the juror.

Boom is being tried separately for his alleged role in the jury tampering scheme.

William Mantanona has since admitted he lied about knowing the juror and speaking to the juror about the trial when he was questioned by Homeland Security Investigations special agents.

His guilty plea did not include the jury tampering charge that was filed in the indictment. He is scheduled to return to Guam on June 20.