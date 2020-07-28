William Mantanona won’t be testifying against his brother John 'Boom' Mantanona who is a former Guam police officer and former FBI Task Force officer.

The brothers are accused of tampering with the jury in a major federal drug case.

William Mantanona, who appeared before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Monday, has since pleaded guilty to making a false statement and awaits sentencing.

Defense attorney William Gavras told the court that they offered to assist federal prosecutors when they take John Mantanona to trial.

However, Gavras said that the government declined the offer.

William Mantanona could be sentenced in September.

Guilty plea

He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to his plea agreement.

William Mantanona admitted that between Oct. 11 and Nov. 2, 2018, he met with a juror in the federal drug case against Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser to discuss a not-guilty vote. The FBI has identified the juror as Gregorio Concepcion Tyquiengco, who was also arrested on a charge of contempt of court.

Court documents state that in a recorded conversation between William Mantanona and his brother, John Mantanona, allegedly asked his brother to call the juror and attend the trial in order to "surprise" the juror. John Mantanona is being tried separately for his alleged role in the jury tampering scheme.

William Mantanona admitted he lied about knowing the juror and speaking to the juror about the trial when he was questioned by Homeland Security Investigation Special Agent Erwin Fejeran.

John Mantanona is scheduled back in court on Aug. 14 to find out when his trial will begin.