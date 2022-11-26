Jury tampering trial delayed until April

The trial for a couple accused of jury tampering has been moved to April 2023.

Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser Martinez initially were scheduled to begin trial Dec. 28 in the District Court of Guam after pleading not guilty to jury tampering charges related to a 2019 drug trial.

Peter Perez, Raymond Martinez's attorney, however, filed a motion to ask that the trial be continued on the grounds Perez had travel plans scheduled "prior to the filing of the instant case."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In addition, Perez revealed he will need more time to prepare for trial as he intends to request more evidence from the prosecution and file pretrial motions based on what he can gather.

Perez and Martinez also intend to engage another attorney to be co-counsel and assist in the case, the motion states.

According to the motion, Juanita Moser Martinez's attorney and the U.S. Attorney's Office did not oppose the rescheduling.

In response, Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood set a trial date of April 11, 2023, explaining it is "necessary to prevent a miscarriage of justice, to allow defense counsel the time reasonably necessary to effectively prepare for trial."

Charges

The Martinez couple's charges of obstructing justice by endeavoring to influence a juror relates to a 2019 trial where the couple faced drug charges.

In the trial, both Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser Martinez were defendants accused of driving in a car in California that contained almost eight pounds of methamphetamine. It was the second trial for the couple that eventually ended in a mistrial, court documents state.

After the mistrials, the case was transferred to the Central District of California, where the Martinezes pleaded guilty and were subsequently sentenced to four years in federal prison and placed on one year of supervised release.

Upon being charged, the couple were ordered not to contact any of the jurors from the 2019 trial or brothers John "Boom" Mantanona and William Mantanona, who were charged in separate cases connected to the jury tampering allegations.

The brothers allegedly met with a juror in the Martinez couple's case to discuss the verdict and encourage the juror to become the foreman of the jury and volunteer to vote not guilty, Post files state.