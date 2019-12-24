Federal defendant William Mantanona, who stands accused of influencing a juror in a federal drug case, may have to wait longer before his case goes before a jury.

Defense attorney William Gavras filed an unopposed motion on Monday to continue trial, which is set to begin on Jan. 7, 2020.

Gavras told the court he has a separate jury trial in the Superior Court a week earlier. That trial will take longer than originally believed and, therefore, he may not be available.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Rosetta San Nicolas did not oppose the request.

Mantanona was originally set to go to trial this November, but the trial was delayed to allow defense time to review the thousands of pages of documents and discovery in the case.

Mantanona allegedly tried to influence a juror to vote not guilty and have that same juror influence other jurors to do the same in the trial against drug defendants Raymond John Martinez and Juanita Moser. That case was tried twice on Guam and both trials ended in hung juries. It was later moved to California, where the two were sentenced to 48 months in a federal prison.

Mantanona’s indictment places his alleged obstruction of justice between Oct. 11, 2018 and Dec. 27, 2018, which is within the timeframe of the second Martinez-Moser trial.

He is also accused of lying to investigators looking into juror interference that same case.

The indictment was handed down earlier this year against Mantanona and his brother retired Guam police officer and FBI task force member John “Boom” Mantanona.

John Mantanona was charged with a second count of obstructing justice by endeavoring to influence a juror by “corruptly positioning individuals within the courtroom” in order to influence and intimidate a juror to vote not guilty, court documents state.

He is also accused of “knowingly and intentionally conspiring” to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine hydrochloride between Jan. 1, 2016, and Jan. 15, 2019.