A man accused of drugging and raping a girl and getting her pregnant waits for a Superior Court of Guam jury to decide whether he is guilty or innocent of the allegations.

Rinext Riosen, 41, was indicted on charges of three counts each of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct as first-degree felonies along with special allegations of victimizing someone who is vulnerable.

Closing arguments were held before Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Monday.

Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown showed the jury a photo of the girl when she was about 12 – months after she gave birth.

“She said it happened so many times from when she was 6 up until she got pregnant at 11,” said Brown, adding, in part: “This is about sexual penetration with an 11-year-old.”

He asked the jury to find him guilty.

Defense attorney Terence Timblin asked the jury to find his client not guilty of all charges.

The court gave jury instructions on Monday afternoon so that jurors could begin deliberations.

Allegations

In May 2019, Guam police arrested Riosen after they responded to a criminal sexual conduct complaint at a central middle school.

Officers spoke with the girl, who said that in November or December 2018, she arrived at her family's apartment after school. She said she saw Riosen outside with some friends. While inside, she saw a glass with what she thought was water and drank it. Soon after, she felt tired and fell asleep in her bedroom, court documents state.

When she awoke several hours later, she found her school shorts down past her knees and felt pain in her private parts. She did not mention the incident to anyone.

In April 2019, Riosen allegedly approached the girl in her apartment and told her not to tell her mom that he was the one who made her pregnant, the prosecution alleged in court documents.

According to Post files, Riosen was convicted in 2010 of disorderly conduct.