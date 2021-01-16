Two men accused in a case of attempted murder in 2018 in Agat could soon find out their fate after closing arguments were presented on Friday during their trial in the Superior Court of Guam.

Trial for defendants Jared John Santos and Mariano Anthony Salas Quinata was held in the San Ramon Building, located near the Judicial Center, to allow for social distancing.

According to Post files, Santos had encountered the victim while he was fueling his car at a gas station in Agat in December 2018 before the shooting occurred.

It was said in court that the victim and two other passengers recalled hearing the gunshot, as they were driving on Route 2 in a yellow Montero, and the victim later noticed he had been hit.

“He’s living with the bullet fragments in him,” said Assistant Attorney General Christine Tenorio.

Tenorio said the witnesses testified that they heard the suspects say “what’s up, blood,” at the gas station, and it was taken as a challenge.

“All we know is that there was words exchanged,” she said.

Both cars then headed south on Route 2 before the victim made a U-turn to go pick up a family member from work, Tenorio said.

“That’s when they hear a bang. (The victim) didn’t realize he was shot until he looked down and saw he was hit,” she said. “What is the motive? When you have someone challenging them to a fight just moments before and then you get shot. That’s the circumstantial evidence that those are the people. Otherwise, it’s just another random vehicle that so happen to pass by.”

Santos allegedly fired a round at the driver, resulting in a gunshot wound to the victim's stomach.

Police located the blue SUV at Santos' residence and obtained a search warrant. Inside the vehicle, officers found a Winchester .30-caliber rifle.

“Even though they couldn’t see the faces, it was the same vehicle there,” Tenorio said. “It was Santos that was the shooter and it was Quinata that was the driver.”

Santos was charged with attempted murder as a second-degree felony and aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, each with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, according to court documents. He was also charged with possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card.

Quinata was charged with attempted murder by complicity and aggravated assault by complicity.

Defense attorney Annie Gayle, who represents Quinata, and attorney David Lujan, who represents Santos, asked the jury to find their clients not guilty during their closing arguments.

“(The victim) did not see who shot him. He did not see the color of the car,” Gayle said. “His words were he was blurred out drunk. He does not remember.”

The victim and his friends admitted they were drinking beer that day.

Gayle reminded the jury of testimony from a witness who admitted they “assumed” the pair were responsible for the shooting.

“This is a serious case and it was only worked on by the lead detective for less than one day. They could’ve checked the other surveillance cameras to check where the shooting took place … they didn’t bother to get the video. Nobody followed up,” she said.

“None of these officers asked about a gunshot wound on the yellow Montero. Because of that you can infer that the gunshot came from a faraway distance. Not someone driving right up to them and shooting,” Lujan said. “It’s very sloppy police work, and the government wants you to convict these two gentlemen on such sloppy police work. It really is bad police work.”