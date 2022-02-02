Jury to deliberate in retrial for Jaycee White

A man who had his aggravated assault conviction overturned in connection to the death of his friend Brian Cruz in October 2016 now waits for a Superior Court of Guam jury to decide his fate.

Defendant Jaycee White testified during his retrial held before Judge Dana Gutierrez on Wednesday.

White testified about the argument involving Cruz that night.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“A lot of words were said and things just blew up from there,” said White, who was seen on surveillance video holding Brian outside of a Tumon club.

“I didn’t want anyone to get in trouble,” he said. “I’ve known Brian since I was in middle school.”

“Why did you go out chasing Brian?” said defense attorney Randall Cunliffe.

“To stop him from getting into a scuffle,” White said.

According to Post files, White and his friend, Richard Ragadio, tried to convince Cruz not to fight a bouncer at Club 4Play in Tumon. Surveillance footage showed Cruz and Ragadio interacting on the street when White runs toward Cruz and swings at him. Cruz fell and suffered head injuries that later led to his death. Ragadio had pleaded guilty to hindering apprehension as a misdemeanor in December 2016.

“Why did you hit Brian?” Cunliffe said.

“I thought he was going to hurt Rich,” White said. “I didn’t have time to think. I just wanted to stop him from hurting Rich.”

“After you strike him, he falls to the ground then you pick him up and drop him on the sidewalk?” Cunliffe said.

“I wanted to get him off the road,” White said. “I was afraid I was going to get arrested and lose my job.”

White testified that he worked for the Transportation Security Administration at the time and was forced to resign.

Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown played the surveillance video in the courtroom.

“In this case as you watched this video you can ask was Mr. White acting out of fear or was he mad and frustrated at Mr. Cruz,” said Brown during his closing arguments. “If the defendant was mad and angry then that was his motive. It’s very different than if he was trying to protect someone.”

Jury deliberations are set to begin tomorrow.

Appeal

In Nov. 2017, White was found guilty of aggravated assault as a third-degree and acquitted of manslaughter and negligent homicide charges stemming from the same incident.

White appealed his conviction in August 2018, claiming the Superior Court committed errors with instructions for jurors and jury verdict forms.

“We agree and find clear and obvious error in the trial court’s failure to instruct the jury that the prosecution had the burden of proving beyond a reasonable doubt that White did not act in defense of another,” justices of the Supreme Court of Guam ruled in their opinion issued on Oct. 2020. “We remind the trial courts that our precedent requires that it must instruct the jury as to the prosecution’s burden to disprove a justification defense when properly raised.”

The high court reversed the conviction and remanded the case for a new trial.