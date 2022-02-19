The woman who is on trial for the murder of former Humåtak Mayor Daniel Quinata Sanchez could soon find out her fate in the Superior Court of Guam.

Closing arguments in the trial of Joyner Scott Sked, 33, will be made Monday before Judge Vernon Perez.

The jury will then begin deliberations.

Sked denied having any involvement in Sanchez’s murder when she testified Thursday. The defense rested its case following her testimony.

Assistant Attorney General Leonardo Rapadas told the court Friday that he had no rebuttal witnesses.

On April 1, 2021, Sked said she was with her boyfriend and co-defendant Rudy Quinata when the couple drank beer together, then they decided to “fool around” together at Quinata’s residence.

Sked testified that sometime that night she heard a bang before she saw Sanchez collapse inside the residence.

She said Quinata was in a fighting stance and appeared to be angry, so she decided to run away toward the beach area near the bridge in Humåtak.

Sked contends Quinata told her that she could not go back to the residence, adding that he said he was sorry, and that Sanchez was dead.

Autopsy results showed that Sanchez was stabbed 23 times.

Investigators believe a pair of scissors and a hammer found near Sanchez’s body are the murder weapons.

Sanchez served his village as mayor from 2005 to 2009.