Jury to deliberate in trial for healer accused of sex assault

Frank "Ko" San Nicolas will now wait for a Superior Court of Guam jury to decide his fate.

Jury deliberations are set to begin after a monthlong trial and closing arguments finished up Tuesday.

San Nicolas stands accused of sexually assaulting a woman who said he raped her in a cave near Tanguisson Beach.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The woman watched arguments Tuesday via Zoom from a private room at the courthouse.

"At the start of this trial, I told you this was about a suruhanu who has gotten away with sexual assault for years. Now that you've heard the evidence, you know how he did this. He was an officer at the Port Authority. He had stature and position in our community. Everybody knew him, everybody trusted him. He had everybody fooled," said Assistant Attorney General Richelle Canto.

"Especially these women who came to him for healing and needing help, because he had that power. Once their guard was down, he took advantage of them and used his gift to sexually assault them. There was no consent for sex. Every single testimony you heard was that the consent was for a different purpose. Although the defendant wishes he could say she never said 'no' or 'stop,' she did say no. She said, 'I do not want to be penetrated.'"

Defense attorney Jay Arriola argued the prosecution "utterly failed" to prove San Nicolas was guilty of the allegations.

"At the end of this trial, you are left with one question: Do you believe (the woman) consented to a nuru massage?" said Arriola. "When he asked would she like him to give her a nuru massage, she said yes. Consent! It involves getting naked and rubbing on you. In her own words, she gave different statements."

The defense contends the alleged victim experienced "sex regret."

"When she gets home, first thing she does is take a shower. Anybody who thinks they got raped is not going to take a shower. ... She's an actress. She's a performer. That's what she does. She's an artist," he said. "She went (to Tanguisson) to do social media content. She went to make herself popular. She went there not for a massage, but for social media content. She went there to meet the ancestors on her own and not to meet Ko."