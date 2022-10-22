Jury to view scene of drive-by shooting

Jurors in the trial of Nicholas Moore will be able to view the scene of an alleged shooting in Agana Heights.

A request for the field visit, made by Moore's defense team, was approved Friday morning in the Superior Court of Guam, allowing the jury to view the scene where the shooting allegedly occurred on Oct. 15, 2020.

Moore has been on trial since August on charges of aggravated assault, terrorizing and illegally possessing a firearm, after being accused of shooting Brian Mendiola.

Moore's attorney David Lujan asked Judge Alberto E. Tolentino if the jury could view the scene in Agana Heights, which includes the gymnasium, mayor's office and the area of Mendiola's residence where Mendiola said he was shot.

Since trial began in August, the jury has heard from witnesses describing the area and seen videos of the area.

After the visit to the scene, which has been scheduled for Oct. 31, jurors will hear Lujan cross-examine Mendiola, who was called as a prosecution witness earlier this week and questioned by Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown.

Delays

Mendiola arrived at court expecting to continue testifying against Moore, but was asked to come back Oct. 31. The pause before the anticipated continuation of his testimony has added to the numerous delays in the trial since it began in August.

The pauses in trial have included witnesses such as Mendiola and Kurtis Jay Garrido, another victim in the case, failing to appear for their testimony and subsequently leading Tolentino to issue warrants for their arrest to bring them to court.

Other delays have been due to motions for mistrials that have been denied and because jurors had travel plans arranged in the middle of trial.

After Tolentino informed the jurors of the pause in trial, he said they will continue hearing testimony after the visit to the scene and until Nov. 10 - if they are not already in deliberations by then. He said if the cases from prosecutors and defense counsel are not finished at that date, trial will resume in January to accommodate plans for jurors to travel in November and December.