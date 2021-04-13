The jury on Monday began deliberations in the trial of Vianney Hosei, one of three men accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl at a 2019 gathering when the defendants were 18.

The incident was filmed and shared on social media without the victim's or Hosei's knowledge, according to testimony at the trial.

Hosei told the jurors Friday that he believes the victim was a participant in the sexual acts, and although witnesses testified that she was drunk, the defense said she was not helpless.

On Monday, alternate public defender Peter Santos renewed his motion for judgment of acquittal, asking the judge to reconsider.

Superior Court of Guam Judge Elyze Iriarte had denied two prior acquittal motions, indicating that nothing had changed with Hosei's testimony. She left the case for the jury to decide.

During trial, the prosecution contended that the victim was "so drunk" that she could not consent.

Santos, in his motion, pointed out that the law does not excuse a person's actions based on voluntary intoxication, only involuntary intoxication.

During trial, the victim testified that no one had forced her to consume alcohol.

"Which is the reason the prosecution amended the indictment to remove mental incapacitation," said Santos.

Hosei was the only defendant in the case to take the matter to trial. He told the jury that he wanted to face the allegations and could not plead guilty to a crime he didn't commit.

Co-defendants Burton Borja and Dwayne Piyelit pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Joleen Rankin plead guilty to the dissemination of child pornography.

In the renewed motion, Santos contended that the government didn't meet its burden to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the victim was physically helpless.

Santos argued that the victim's physical actions communicated her willingness to act.

"Even if the victim does not recall the incident and was dizzy, as she claims, that does not make her physically helpless in any sense of the definition," said Santos.

Santos cited Tane Alexander Finley's case from Minnesota. He said the state has a nearly identical statute for first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

In that case, the prosecution could not secure a conviction based on mental incapacitation and proceeded under the "physically helpless" approach.

While the jury convicted Finley, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled the verdict was legally impermissible and reversed the conviction.

Santos said, "Here, like in Finley, the prosecution wants the jury to make a finding of physically helpless based on extreme intoxication. As a matter of law, this is impermissible and would have been found to be plain error if defense had not raised the issue, but since it did, it will be reviewed as an abuse of discretion."

Santos asked Judge Iriarte to reconsider, saying the government has improperly used the legal definition of physically helpless to make a finding that should fall under mental incapacitation.

Santos said there is no proof the victim was mentally incapacitated or physically helpless based on the facts and circumstances.

"Intoxication level alone is legally not permitted to be considered under physically helpless, despite what the prosecutor believes," said Santos.

He said the victim's drunken state must be accompanied by evidence that the victim was passed out, asleep, unconscious, unresponsive or physically prevented from communicating her unwillingness to act.