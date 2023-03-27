It’s been 79 years since World War II veteran Louis Bourgault stepped foot on Guam - the island he once helped liberate from Japanese occupation.

Today, he is one of the last remaining liberators alive to share his firsthand account of the United States’ efforts to take back Guam.

“It was July 21, 1944. I was just a scared 18-year-old little boy,” Bourgault told The Guam Daily Post. “When we first arrived on Asan Beach, we didn’t get halfway off the boat … We got pinned down by a bunch of mortar fire. I was in the second wave. We got pinned down and I was sent back over - down to battalion headquarters after that.”

After American forces landed, he said, “It was the fourth or fifth, sixth night (Japanese troops) did the big attack. And, through our lines, we’d come all the way to the hospital to the beach. The next day, we had to dig them out of holes all around the side.”

A young Marine at the time, Bourgault, now 98, vividly recalled the trek through Guam’s jungles and encounters with Japanese forces.

'Mopped up' for months

“We went up on the ridge up there for several days and we moved out to the north, then to the east. We spent (some time at) the battalion camp up there, mopped up for about two to three months, and then we moved back to a permanent camp down the south side of the island, Asan cut, and we started training for Iwo Jima reequipping and stuff,” he said.

Bourgault was in a Marine Corps rifle company, serving as a runner.

"I used to carry messages sent out from battalion command to my company and my company back to the battalion commander,” he said.

He characterized his position as "a gofer," saying, “You go for this. You go for that. And, you go get the other thing.”

Bourgault, along with other troops, manned an aerial lift that was used to get the wounded and supplies up and down the cliff side.

“It was so steep. … They had a stretcher overhead. A tramway that we had to pull on the lines to pull stuff up to the cliff and back down,” he said.

As he recalled his time on Guam, he specifically remembered the weather during the American invasion.

“It rained. It rained on us and we lived in mud. You know what color the clay soil is? We turned that. ... Our clothes were all red and we were red,” said Bourgault. “At night, the Japanese would infiltrate our lines ... and you were liable to get shot by your own people as well as the Japanese."

As a runner, he had to memorize different passwords that he was required to shout out as he passed by to avoid being shot.

“If they yelled, 'New York' at me and I didn’t answer, 'Miami' or 'San Francisco,' then I would get my head blown off," he said.

Even though he sees himself as one of the lucky ones, Guam could have been the place where Bourgault's luck ran out.

“I was standing up to take a drink of water from my canteen and (a) stray mortar shell landed close by and put a little splinter in my leg, and half took the arm off a guy who was about 40 yards away, higher up,” he said.

Meeting the locals

As he looked off into the distance, he recalled the day he saw the CHamoru people for the first time.

“We were moving out a group of your people that the (Japanese) had herded up in a cave and the guys (U.S. troops) up in front shot the (enemies), who were outside the cave. And they came out and I was in the back and I saw them coming by,” said Bourgault.

As Bourgault remembered his time on Guam all those years ago, his eyes lit up and he smiled, saying it was the good times that stood out in his memory.

“I met a lot of CHamorus. A couple of families. I became quite friendly with them. We used to get down a couple days a week and get down and drink tuba with them,” he said.

Bourgault said he has been trying to find places where he had previously been. As he visited memorial sites, he looked at the pictures and was able to physically point to where he once stood.

“(Hagåtña) was a mass of broken concrete and corrugated iron and there wasn’t a damn thing to stand in. It was just a mess of rubble. The naval bombardment had just completely torn it to nothing,” he said.

Although the circumstances that brought him to Guam were not ideal, he enjoyed his stay on island because of the people he met.

“They’d been through hell, too, and they were happy. We were just friendly and we became friends. There weren’t too many of them around, … there was a hell of a lot more of us than there was of you guys,” he told the Post.