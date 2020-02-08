Justice Department files GPA settlement; agency must pay $400K

The Guam Power Authority will pay $400,000 in a civil penalty as part of a settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency – a move the utility said will stave off as much as $600 million in fines.

On Thursday, in Washington D.C., the U.S. Department of Justice filed the consent decree settlement in court on behalf of U.S. EPA.

Members of the Consolidated Commission on Utilities approved the consent decree unanimously in October 2019, which allowed GPA to move forward with the settlement and avoid further fines.

The settlement is for noncompliance with EPA National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants standards for fuel oil-powered electric steam generating units at GPA’s Cabras and Piti generating plants.

“GPA looks forward to relieving the United States’ concerns through this settlement,” stated GPA General Manager John M. Benavente. “We believe this settlement is a fair resolution of the alleged violations and GPA will complete the work to satisfy the settlement terms, which will provide our ratepayers and the citizens of Guam with clean and green energy for years to come,” added Benavente.

As part of the settlement, GPA is building a new power plant that will burn ultra-low-sulfur diesel. It will also be capable of converting liquefied natural gas through regasification, to be burned as natural gas, GPA stated. GPA will also retire some of its older plants, repower some of its plants with ultra-low-sulfur diesel, overhaul its fuel delivery system to convert from residual fuel oil to ultra-low-sulfur diesel, construct 100 MW of solar power and construct an energy storage system.

The consent decree filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., is subject to a 30-day public comment period and subsequent approval by the federal court. The Consolidated Commission on Utilities and the rate-setting Guam Public Utilities Commission authorized GPA to enter into this consent decree.

The settlement is between the U.S. EPA and the Guam Power Authority and Marianas Energy Company.

The U.S. EPA, under the Clear Air Act, established emission rules requiring stack emissions control and continuous monitoring systems equipment to be installed on all GPA peaking and baseload diesel generators. The deadline to comply was May 3, 2013, according to audit documents.

GPA received an extension for the diesel peaking units and installed the required emission equipment within the extended timeline. Regarding the slow-sleep units, GPA negotiated the consent decree with USEPA’s and DOJ’s help to allow sufficient time to implement new and efficient generation, renewable energy and diversification of its fuel sources.

According to CCU documents, GPA had violated the standards for oil-fired electric steam generating units at Cabras Units 1 and 2 since April 2015; and the standards for stationary reciprocating internal combustion engines at Cabras Units 3 and 4 from May 2013 to September 2015; and MEC Units 8 and 9 since May 2013.

Cabras 3 and 4 were destroyed in an explosion and fire in August 2015.

Meanwhile, the utility plans to decommission Cabras 1 and 2 when the new 198-megawatt combined cycle power plant project is complete.