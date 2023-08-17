Justice Department pursues judgment against GovGuam

With the District Court of Guam choosing not to dismiss a federal lawsuit alleging that the local government violated the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act of 1994, the federal government is asking the court to issue a judgment on liability against GovGuam and the Government of Guam Retirement Fund.

The case stems back to September 2021, when the U.S. Department of Justice filed suit against GovGuam and the Retirement Fund for reportedly violating the act by refusing to properly provide pension credits to service members who used donated leave from Guam's leave-sharing program while on active military duty.

According to the Justice Department, GovGuam and the Retirement Fund denied at least five service members, and potentially more, proper retirement and pension credits. Four of the five were employed at the Guam Fire Department; the other was employed at the Guam Department of Education.

GovGuam and the Retirement Fund moved to dismiss the complaint. The court denied the motion in May.

The Justice Department filed a motion in late July for judgment on liability against GovGuam and the Retirement Fund, requesting in part that the court find the policy to not permit the funding of pension accounts of reemployed service members who used donated leave for military service is a violation of the federal act.

The Justice Department also asked the court to find that the Retirement Fund's "blanket restriction of any creditable service" for reemployed service members who used donated leave while deployed is a violation of the act, that the federal law preempts Guam law and that the service members hadn't waived their rights under the federal act.

GovGuam and the Retirement Fund last week filed memorandums opposing the federal government's motion.

The Retirement Fund argued the Justice Department should be denied because there are genuine disputes of material facts regarding the leave-sharing program and the federal act, such that a summary judgment on liability is inappropriate as a matter of law.

Lawyers for the Retirement Fund also stated that the five service members accepted "and still retain great monetary benefits" under the leave-sharing program law, which the Retirement Fund noted to be the same law the federal government is challenging under the federal act.

The quasi-estoppel doctrine bars that challenge, unless and until all service members return all benefits they have accepted under Guam statute, according to the Retirement Fund opposition.

The Retirement Fund also asked the court to dismiss the Justice Department's challenge to Guam's leave-sharing program, without prejudice, contingent on the service members first returning "all of the great monetary benefits" to Guam.

"Quasi-estoppel bars plaintiff’s challenge, unless and until claimants return to defendant Guam all benefits that claimants have accepted under the Guam statute," the Retirement Fund opposition stated. "Under quasi-estoppel, a party who derives benefits from a statute is estopped from later denying its validity; accepting benefits under the statute ratifies its validity."

GovGuam, represented by the Office of the Attorney General, also brought up genuine disputes of material fact that make rendering summary judgment on the issue of liability inappropriate. In addition, the AG's office filed a joinder with the Retirement Fund's opposition and counter-motion for summary judgment.

A pre-settlement telephone conference is set for Aug. 25.

The latest filing in the case is another motion from the Justice Department to compel GovGuam to provide full and complete responses to certain interrogatories and requests for documents.