Supreme Court of Guam Chief Justice F. Philip Carbullido, Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena III and Superior Court Judges Arthur Barcinas and Maria Cenzon received an overwhelming response from voters who support keeping them in the Judiciary of Guam.

During the general election Tuesday, voters were asked whether the jurists should be given a mandate from voters to stay on as justice or judges.

Guam judges and justices are appointed for life but are subject to a retention election every eight years, according to the Guam Bar Association.

Here are the preliminary results:

Shall Chief Justice Carbullido of the Supreme Court of Guam be retained in office?

Yes: 22,217

No: 2,439

Shall Judge Lamorena of the Superior Court of Guam be retained in office?

Yes: 21,798

No: 3,079

Shall Judge Barcinas of the Superior Court of Guam be retained in office?

Yes: 21,269

No: 3,054

Shall Judge Cenzon of the Superior Court of Guam be retained in office?