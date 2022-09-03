Justice sought for dog attacked with machete in East Hagåtña

Animal control officers with the Guam Department of Agriculture are seeking information regarding the violent assault on a male stray dog found in East Hagåtña with deep lacerations, indicative of an attack by machete or sharp instrument.

According to a release from Agriculture, the incident occurred early Friday morning, Aug. 19. About 6:15 a.m., the medium-sized, tan and white dog was seen on surveillance cameras in the area behind the Fred Gabriel building in East Hagåtña, which houses the Player’s Bar and MonaLicia Groomers. On the surveillance video, the dog had no visible injuries. When the dog was found about 8 a.m. by a nearby worker, the worker observed the pup with multiple wounds.

The concerned citizen immediately notified Guam Animals In Need, who in turn called animal control officers to pick up the injured dog. Before the ACOs arrived at the scene, however, local rescue group Boonie Flight Project was able to step in and rescue the dog. The group took the dog to the Animal Medical Clinic to receive care and treatment for his injuries, including 30 stitches. The release notes that the dog remained in AMC’s care for more than a week. The recovering pup is now in foster care with the Boonie Flight Project and will be placed for adoption once he has recovered from his wounds.

“This brutalization demands outrage from our community. No matter how you may feel about strays, no animal deserves this vicious cruelty. Please, if you know something, say something,” pleaded Chelsa Muna-Brecht, director of the Guam Department of Agriculture.

“While the Animal Health Division’s primary mission is to protect all the animals of Guam, it is also imperative to consider that any human being that would brutally attack an animal in this fashion would have no hesitation in doing so to a fellow human being. Research has shown there is a direct correlation between physical animal abuse and domestic violence. This immoral act must not go unpunished,” stated Dr. Mariana Q. Turner, territorial veterinarian.

The Guam Department of Agriculture Animal Health Division is seeking the help of the community to locate the responsible person or people in this attack. If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Animal Health Division at 671-300-7964/6 or email quarantine@doag.guam.gov.