Justice sues GovGuam over denial of pension credits during military service

The U.S. Justice Department has sued the government of Guam and the Government of Guam Retirement Fund over their alleged refusal to properly provide pension credit to service members who used leave from Guam’s leave-sharing program while on active military duty.

The denial violates the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act of 1994, according to the Justice Department in a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court of Guam.

"As a result, Guam and the GRF shorted the retirement benefits and pension annuities of at least five servicemembers and potentially many more," Justice stated.

USERRA is a federal statute that protects the civilian employment rights of the non-career individuals who serve in our armed forces. Among its protections, USERRA requires employers to treat an employee’s time in military service as service with the employer when determining pension benefits.

“This complaint reinforces that the Justice Department will continue to vigorously enforce the protections provided by federal law to those who serve in our country’s armed forces at great personal cost,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. “We owe a solemn duty to our servicemembers to act when any employer seeks to infringe on their hard-earned protections.”

“These service members were called to active duty and they served honorably,” said U.S. Attorney Shawn N. Anderson for Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands. “Their many sacrifices should not include the loss of their civilian retirement benefits. Our office will continue to work hard to protect the employment rights of those who have served to protect all of us.”

The United States’ lawsuit asks the court to order defendants to stop denying service members proper pension credit, identify all current and former employers who have been harmed by defendants’ discriminatory practice and properly credit those employees’ retirement funds or adjust their current pension benefits.

Trial Attorneys Joseph J. Sperber and Vendarryl Jenkins of the Civil Rights Division’s Employment Litigation Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Mikel Schwab of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Guam are prosecuting the case.