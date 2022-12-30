The Supreme Court of Guam affirmed the conviction of a man found guilty of inappropriately touching a teenage girl.

Normandy Ilagan Penaflorida will remain convicted of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor after his defense attorneys argued there wasn't any "force or coercion" to sustain the charges.

While the Supreme Court of Guam cites laws and past decisions in similar cases, the justices ultimately use the testimony from the victim to determine that there were elements of "force or coercion" beyond a reasonable doubt.

The order and decision stated the victim testified that Penaflorida hugged her and placed his hand on her "butt cheek" for about 20 to 30 seconds and that Penaflorida told her she was sexy. He then asked her not to tell anyone. The victim testified that she tried to kiss Penaflorida goodbye on the cheek, out of respect, but he instead kissed her on the lips, the court said in the decision.

The victim added that she felt "really shocked and uncomfortable" by Penaflorida's actions, according to court documents.

"Viewing the evidence in the light most favorable to the People, a rational trier of fact could have found that Penaflorida used the pretext of a hug to seize control of (the victim) in order to touch her buttocks, without regard to her wishes," the justices wrote. They elaborated that Guam law does not require resistance from the victim to establish guilt.

With the upheld conviction, Penaflorida will serve his 60-day sentence at the Guam Department of Corrections Adult Correctional Facility in Mangilao.

According to Post files, he is allowed to serve the prison time on weekends.

To date, prison records show that Penaflorida has not served any of his sentence.