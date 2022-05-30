Justices: GWA fails to meet ‘exceptionally high burden’ to prevent trial in plant site dispute

A legal dispute over who owns the land on which part of the island's largest wastewater plant is located will go back to the Superior Court of Guam for a trial on the merits of the case.

The development, caused by a Supreme Court of Guam order issued May 27, came after a Superior Court ruling that granted the company that claims ownership of the property, Core Tech International, an initial procedural victory to begin a trial to ascertain which party’s arguments are supported by facts and the law.

But the Guam Waterworks Authority, along with the Department of Land Management, sought to delay and avoid a trial altogether by filing a request for interlocutory appeal with the island’s high court.

In a unanimous order, justices found GWA did not meet the “exceptionally high burden” required for the appeal to be granted, which essentially would prevent the suit from being resolved through a trial.

“At this point in the litigation, the Supreme Court’s Order means GWA is going to have to finally answer whether they can take whatever federally returned property they want without having to pay private landowners, and that DLM is going to have to finally answer whether they can arbitrarily cancel certificates of title to cover up decades of government mistakes,” Vanessa Williams, the attorney representing Core Tech International told The Guam Daily Post.

The Guam Daily Post is an affiliate of Core Tech International.

About 250 acres of property were returned to a private estate 18 years ago. The property was sold to a private company, which in turn sold it to Core Tech.

GWA has said the property actually should belong to the utility, noting that a water treatment plant sits over a portion of the property. Core Tech International has said the certificate of title it holds shows it owns the property, including land upon which portions of the treatment plant sit.

The private company filed a counterclaim of inverse condemnation, seeking compensation for any land it owns that the government is seeking to take. According to the court order, the figure was alleged to be $220 million by the government, but was noted to be $178 million by CTI. A trial court ruling for compensation that favors Core Tech, GovGuam argued, compromises federal environmental compliance, risks further litigation, and could lead to increased utility costs.

But the government didn’t explain how an eventual order to pay the company is an “irreparable injury” or how it would “irreversibly cause these feared-of risks,” justices found.

“Importantly, to qualify for (a legally allowed) review, any injury must harm a party; harm to the property or the economy at large does not suffice,” they wrote. “The trial court’s denial of summary judgment is not necessarily a decision for Core Tech; it merely permits the parties to present arguments at trial.”

The particular appeal can be granted if a Supreme Court ruling could materially advance the termination of litigation, protect a party from “substantial and irreparable injury” or clarify issues of “general importance in the administration of justice,” the three justices of the local Supreme Court wrote in their unanimous order.

These limitations, set by local law, help make sure interlocutory appeals occur only when the necessity of immediate review outweighs a general judicial policy against the “piecemeal disposal of litigation,” they noted.

The justices ruled that the specific case, in which Core Tech International is asserting claim over property allegedly taken by GWA and DLM without compensation, lacks “critical characteristics” necessary to grant the appeal. According to their order:

• The trial court does not require the Supreme Court’s input to proceed.

• Ruling on the appealed matters will not necessarily avert litigation.

• The trial court denied summary judgment because it required factual clarity, meaning the court may require further evidence.

• The only inevitable “injury” is for the trial to proceed to its merits.

• No other outstanding issues of justice “beg” the Supreme Court’s discretionary interference.

Part of the government’s argument to the Supreme Court was over the application of laws informing inverse condemnation, which GovGuam claimed could bar CTI’s lawsuit if interpreted differently.

“To overturn the trial court’s denial of summary judgment on (the relevant counts) this court would need to unambiguously provide guidance as to both issues, do so in favor of GWA, and do so to such specificity that no questions of fact remain for the trial court to determine,” the Supreme Court justices wrote in their order. “The petition does not make clear how reviewing the trial court’s (prior decision) would undeniably advance the litigation’s termination or clarify further proceedings.”

In arguing for appeal, the GovGuam agencies said Superior Court Judge Elyze Iriarte made improper rulings when deciding on which charges and counterclaims to dismiss. The Supreme Court disagreed with some of the government’s interpretations of case law, particularly with whether statutes of limitations bar Core Tech from seeking compensation.

“Counterclaim Defendants allege the Superior Court misapplied ancestral land laws, … and statutes of limitations, and that the case risks federal litigation - but they do not sufficiently evidence the need for this court to review prior to final judgment,” the justices found.

The justices clarified that their order addressed only questions of law, and that they did not examine the trial court’s findings for “factual accuracy” or whether findings are supported by evidence.

“It’s unfortunate these government actors haven't taken any accountability for what is clearly decades of errors and instead want an innocent party, in this case Core Tech, to pay for their mistakes,” CTI attorney Williams said.

A release Williams and Peter Sgro Jr., another attorney handling the case on behalf of CTI, noted that the government of Guam has previously challenged the return of the same property through a previous owner, but eventually failed because the government admitted the property owner was "an innocent third-party purchaser."

“Core Tech prides itself in being a good corporate citizen and working with the Government to provide millions of dollars to our island infrastructure. However, when public servants show they are willing to alter property titles, move fences, or do whatever they can, to take private property without just compensation, we also felt we had an obligation to shine a light on that wrong not just for ourselves, but for others," Sgro said. "This proves our claim is legitimate, that this problem will not go away, and it will all come to light when we have our day in court.”

GWA's predecessor, the Public Utility Agency of Guam, began building the wastewater plant in 1976.