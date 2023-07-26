Justices hear arguments on Guam abortion ban's validity

Justices at the Supreme Court of Guam heard oral arguments Tuesday regarding the validity of the island's 30-year-old abortion ban, P.L. 20-134.

The ban would restrict abortions at all stages of pregnancy and impose potential criminal penalties on women who obtain or seek the procedure. There is little exception to the ban. Rape and incest, for instance, are not considered. Moreover, the ban also would make it a crime to solicit a person to submit to an abortion.

The law currently is under an injunction, but Attorney General Douglas Moylan is seeking to revive the ban through the federal courts. At the same time, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has requested that the local Supreme Court answer questions regarding the validity and enforceability of the ban, which was held unconstitutional shortly after its enactment - a product of the legal landscape at the time, which considered abortion a constitutional right.

But that landscape changed last year, when the U.S. Supreme Court reversed course on decades-old precedent through its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, allowing states and other jurisdictions greater latitude to regulate abortion - including the implementation of outright bans. That ruling also serves as the impetus for Moylan's decision to seek a lifting of the injunction on P.L. 20-134.

Organic Act

The government of Guam operates under an organic act, a federal law that outlines local government functions and serves as the supreme law of the island. The Organic Act of Guam, as written when P.L. 20-134 was enacted, authorized the Guam Legislature to create laws "not inconsistent" with the Organic Act and U.S. laws applicable to Guam.

Because federal case law protected abortion when the local ban was enacted, a key issue before the Guam Supreme Court is whether the Legislature went beyond its authority in passing P.L. 20-134.

The governor's position is that the Legislature did just that, and the ban's passage constituted an "ultra vires" action. In opposition to the governor, the attorney general argued that the Legislature had the authority to pass the law.

The Legislature, represented separately by attorney Michael Phillips, similarly argued that the abortion ban met constitutional requirements for validity and was passed validly.

'An egregious wrong'

Speaking before the justices Tuesday, Moylan said the case went beyond just the ban and is about the Organic Act, as well as the process of justice and what to do in a situation where the court acknowledges it made "an egregious wrong from the start." In his argument, Moylan paraphrased U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's majority opinion in the Dobbs case.

"The process is more important than this public law. The process was the Legislature acts, it passes a law, ... then somebody decides to challenge it, ... and the judicial process takes it from there. ... That is the essence of what I'm attempting to say," Moylan said.

"But isn't that what happened here?" Guam Chief Justice Robert Torres interjected, noting that P.L. 20-134 was declared unconstitutional and now the Guam Supreme Court is being asked if the Legislature acted outside its power granted by the Organic Act.

Moylan stated that, according to the Dobbs decision, Guam's abortion ban was "good law" and queried whether that change in case law should simply be acknowledged without any action or - if it was more appropriate with respect to the lawmaking and judicial process - to give the ban the weight "it is due" and let it continue and be challenged again.

That response prompted the chief justice to ask why it didn't make more sense for the Legislature to go back and pass another law now that Dobbs is in place, noting that even without the Dobbs decision there is language in the Guam ban that appears to create First Amendment issues, referring to Sections 4 and 5 of the law.

"Because it takes away from the people the right to have that group of senators pass a law and for them to receive the benefit. Every Legislature is different," Moylan said.

But Justice Philip Carbullido said the Judiciary of Guam would "never have finality of judgments" if statutes previously declared unconstitutional or unenforceable were to be constantly resurrected under a different set of rules.

"The Judiciary may have erred in reference to the law as viewed 50 years later, but I just don't see that the remedy is to then resurrect something that has been stricken," Carbullido said. "Go through the process again. You are advocating here that there is a process. ... If a law has been stricken, and you wish to bring it back, you go back to the Legislature."

Governor's petition

Much of the other discussion at Tuesday's hearing revolved around whether the Guam Supreme Court should hear the governor's petition.

Former Sen. Robert Klitzkie submitted an amicus brief as an interested party to the case, largely dealing with jurisdiction.

Attorney Braddock Huesman, representing Klitzkie, told the justices that his client would urge the Guam Supreme Court not to get involved in the case.

"In this case, assuming the court does take jurisdiction, the court should not issue an opinion. This is not a normal declaratory judgment action the way they're generally understood historically on this island. Generally, the legislative branch and the executive branch have gotten into fights about the requirements to pass a law, (such as) what constitutes indebtedness (and) things of that nature. ... Here, this is an intra-executive-agency fight," Huesman said.

"The remedy the governor's asking for is to say the Legislature lacks plenary power and is asking this court to step on the Legislature's plenary power and to go back in time and basically erase a law," he added.

The Guam Supreme Court has taken the matter under advisement.