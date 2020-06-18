The decision on whether the case against a former Guam police officer accused in the shooting death of a colleague should proceed to a second trial now rests in the hands of the justices in the Supreme Court of Guam.

Oral arguments were made on Wednesday via Zoom in the case against Mark Torre Jr., who argues the case should be dismissed because his speedy trial rights have been violated. Torre has been charged with negligent homicide in connection with the 2015 shooting death of fellow officer Sgt. Elbert Piolo.

“Trial should have commenced on Jan. 24th and it did not,” said Torre’s attorney, Anita Arriola. “In this case, my client asserted his right to a speedy trial on Oct. 1, 2019. He signed a simple statement regarding speedy trial and that statement reflects Mr. Torre’s assertion of a fundamental statutory and constitutional right that Mr. Torre is entitled to a speedy trial.”

Arriola contends the previously assigned judge, Michael Bordallo, who is now a judge at the federal court, never intended to bring the case to conclusion.

“Judge Bordallo was not alone in paying lip service to this case. The whole Superior Court paid lip service to this case ... because it didn’t reassign the case in a timely manner,” she said.

The case was reassigned to Judge Arthur Barcinas.

In March, Barcinas denied Torre’s request to dismiss the case, forcing Torre to take the matter before the high court.

Marianna Woloschuk, an assistant attorney general, asked that Torre's petition be denied.

“I just don’t see that the judge, in this case, was paying lip service to the speedy trial statute. I think that he was doing what he was supposed to do…this defendant is not the only defendant in the world and he’s not the only asserted defendant,” she said.

“We were the only asserted case while the judge (was) in Saipan for a judicial conference. So when we talk about paying lip service to the speedy trial act, that’s paying lip service,” Arriola said during her rebuttal. “We ask that the court grant our petition for a writ of mandate and dismiss the amended indictment because this court needs to send a clear message to the Superior Court that judicial conferences and administrative matters must yield to a defendant's right to a speedy trial.”

The justices have yet to decide on the case.