Vincent Rodriguez Cepeda wants his robbery conviction overturned after being sentenced to 13 years in prison last year for robbing a tourist in Hagåtña.

His appeal was heard on Thursday before justices of the Supreme Court of Guam.

"This is a case where Mr. Cepeda was convicted in a case that never should have been brought to trial or permitted to go to verdict," said defense attorney Peter Perez. "This case had no victim testimony, no victim appearance, no eyewitness testimony regarding the offenses charged. The conviction is a result of insufficient evidence."

Perez added, "Of all of the witnesses called by the people, no witness was able to testify to having observed an in-progress robbery, theft or possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony."

Cepeda hopes his conviction for those charges will be reversed and vacated.

In February 2019, Cepeda was apprehended by police following a report of an armed robbery outside Port of Mocha along Bishop Flores Street in Hagåtña. Several witnesses identified Cepeda during the trial and said they saw him holding a woman's bag while holding a machete as he attempted to flee the scene.

Assistant Attorney General Christine Tenorio said during the hearing that there was sufficient evidence that led to his conviction.

"It is sufficient for the people to put forth four witnesses that see someone in flight ... and then having physically observed two women in distress, and having to escort them to the precinct to retrieve their belongings," said Tenorio. "The evidence in this case, I would like to highlight, involved Mr. Cepeda being identified by three witnesses, along with the police officers who actually apprehended him, as holding a machete during the course of the theft. There was sufficient evidence that the defendant did take unlawful control over the removable property of another."

Justices took the matter under advisement and will issue a decision at a later date.