The half-decade long battle by former Guam Police Department Col. Mark Charfauros to get his job back now rests in the hands of the justices in the Supreme Court of Guam.

Charfauros was fired after he spoke to media in 2016 about an incident when he was caught on camera berating police officers who responded to a call of illegal fireworks in Hågat one Christmas Eve that same year.

“The video shows officers going on the second floor of a house on the exterior, then a police officer climbed ladder and went to the roof. Then two the officers went to the curtilage of the property searching with flashlights looking into buildings there,” said defense attorney Randall Cunliffe. “(Charfauros) could be heard on the video yelling what are you doing up there. You don’t have permission. Come down from there. Move your cars out of the street.”

Cunliffe told the justices during a hearing on the appeal held on Tuesday that the police chief told his client he could not gag him, and that what he does and say while on administrative leave is not something that he could control.

It was argued that Charfauros felt the need to speak out after Cunliffe contends someone from within the police department leaked the body camera footage online.

“Mr. Charfauros later was given a piece of paper and advised not to discuss the matter. Even if the notice is appropriate and even if he should’ve requested that. Under the Supreme Court of the United States case law, they can’t make him not talk about it if it falls under the statute and requirements under the Supreme Court as to his first amendment grievance,” Cunliffe said.

Charfauros took the issue to the high court after the Civil Service Commission and the lower court ruled that the government can deny an employee protected speech when it is a matter of public interest. He was able to have his demotion overturned.

“The (Civil Service Commission) found he was not protected by the first amendment. But they also found he affected the ability of the police department to do the investigation. That’s what they hung their hat on but there was no evidence of that. He wasn’t even charged with that in the adverse action.”

“Anyone who reviews the body cam can see they were performing illegal searches. They had no probable cause. There was no crime committed. They had not permission to be at the roof of a house or in the curtilage of the house,” he said. “In the last two years, chiefs of police and high-ranking police throughout the country have been critical of police behavior because of Black Lives Matter and other situations like that, the attack on the Capitol. People come out speak about it and it’s important people come out and speak about it. Especially, a colonel of the GPD talking about the officers’ violating constitutional rights. And what did the chief say? ‘No, you were wrong. They didn’t violate any constitutional rights … This whole thing is colonel Charfauros whistleblowing on the police violating people’s constitutional rights. It’s not because he wanted to do it. It’s because somebody leaked the video.”

Assistant Attorney General Marianne Woloschuk argued that his firing was appropriate.

“(Charfauros) is trying to get his job back claiming that his first amendment rights were violated. But officer Charfauros in this case committed insubordination when he defied the chief’s orders not to speak to the press. He broke other departmental rules and policies. He was appropriately disciplined for his conduct. So, the court should affirm his dismissal,” Woloschuk said.

“If the chief had instructed him to not speak to the public or not bring out any incident involving police corruption or police misconduct, do you think that would be appropriate?” said Justice Robert Torres.

“No, your honor. I think that is not what happened here, however. In this case, (Charfauros) was asked not to speak to this particular incident while it was under investigation. If there were other matters of corruption or something important to get out to the public, he could confer with the police chief and get permission and make those kinds of statements. But that’s not what happened here. There was an active ongoing investigation not only into him but into whether these officers actually did commit constitutional violations. There was also possibly an investigation into whether these fireworks were illegal,” she said. “When the chief says he couldn’t gag officer Charfauros, the chief wasn’t saying you have my permission to speak to the press. That is not what that means. It means the chief of police is telling officer Charfauros that you are a human being with freewill and you can do whatever you please but you will have to face the consequences … However, my orders are not to speak to the press.”

“It was obviously up to him," Woloschuk added.

She contends Charfauros was trying to salvage his reputation and do some damage control about his medical condition.

“Officer Charfauros was criticizing the officers at the scene for supposedly violating the constitutional rights of the various homeowners and conducting supposedly illegal seracs. By doing this and prosecting this in the media, instead of allowing the chief to give him permission to come forward with it at the appropriate time, he is putting a chill on officers who might want to come forward in the future,” she said. “The chief took the steps that he thought was necessary.”

The high court took the matter under advisement and will issue a decision.

HEARING: www.youtube.com/watch?v=k7rinbbJgwE&t=7s