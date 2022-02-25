A man convicted of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl partially won his appeal in the Supreme Court of Guam to overturn his conviction.

Danilo Santos Morales, 67, was convicted in November 2018 of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and got a 20-year prison sentence.

He argued that the Superior Court erred when it ruled that the child was competent to testify, adding that they allowed her to testify via closed-circuit television. He also contends there was insufficient evidence to support his convictions.

The justices reversed the charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

“We find that Morales’s substantial rights were affected by the error because his conviction for first-degree criminal sexual conduct rested solely on the admission of the victim’s mother’s testimony … and no other substantive and admissible evidence was elicited evidencing penetration,” justices stated in their decision Wednesday.

The reversed charge was sent back to the lower court.

Morales’s convictions for the three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct still stand.

Molested

On Nov. 28, 2016, a woman told police her 4-year-old daughter was molested during a weekend stay at a house in Toto, court documents state.

The victim's mother filed the complaint after the child was seen touching her toy bunny in inappropriate parts and behaving strangely, prompting the girl's mother to ask her daughter more questions.

Morales had warned the girl not to tell she was touched, documents state.