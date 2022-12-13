The Supreme Court of Guam reversed one conviction for a man found guilty of attacking cars with a machete and rocks in 2019.

Jordan Rachulap's case, related to the damaging of vehicles near the University of Guam in 2019 with his brother Emmanuel Reselap, will return to the Superior Court of Guam after his appeal was reversed in part by Supreme Court justices.

According to Post files, the brothers were accused of striking cars with machetes and throwing rocks at them, damaging vehicles driving through University Drive.

Jurors found Rachulap guilty of two counts each of criminal mischief and terrorizing with special allegations of a deadly weapon used in the commission of a felony. He was sentenced to serve 12 years at the Department of Corrections.

Reselap was found guilty of aggravated assault, two counts of terrorizing, criminal mischief and family violence and sentenced to 24 years.

Both appealed their convictions but only Rachulap's case was remanded to the Superior Court of Guam.

According to the Supreme Court's opinion issued Monday, one of Rachulap's special allegations of using a deadly weapon attached to one of the criminal mischief charges was reversed due to insufficient evidence presented at trial.

Justices wrote the special allegation can be attached if “a defendant must use or intend to use the object in a manner he knows could pose a risk of 'death or serious bodily injury' to the victim. And, to obtain a proper conviction on this allegation, the people must produce evidence on which the jury could base that finding.”

In the trial, the victim connected to Rachulap's special allegation did not testify, and neither did any other witness, that the victim was at risk of injury from the attack. In addition, video evidence showed Rachulap damaged the victim's car, but it remains unknown whether she was inside the car or was in a position of danger.

“The jury could not have convicted Jordan on this special allegation except (that) by merely assuming that her car was damaged, (the victim) was also placed at risk of serious bodily injury or death. Yet without some evidence to support this premise, 'the evidence merely raises a suspicion that the accused is guilty,'” the opinion stated.

With the reversal, Rachulap will have the chance to prove he is innocent on the special allegation. However, the rest of the convictions he appealed remain unchanged.

Rachulap also argued charges should be reversed due to prosecutorial misconduct but the justices disagreed.

Rachulap initially faced seven counts of terrorizing and criminal mischief as well as a felony aggravated assault charge and a charge of assault as a misdemeanor. Four terrorizing counts and three criminal misdemeanor counts were dropped from charges against Rachulap during his 2019 trial after it was established in court that he hadn’t thrown rocks at a truck.

During the trial, Judi Guthertz, a professor and former senator, testified she was leaving UOG at the time of the attack. She was one of a few involved called to testify on the machete attacks on several vehicles.

“I recall, all of a sudden, individuals came up to my vehicle and started pouncing on the vehicle and on the door of the vehicle,” Guthertz said in 2019.

They were using machetes and also throwing rocks, she added. Guthertz said she was able to lock her door.

“They went right up to the window, they had terror in their faces. In my opinion, they were out for blood, to do physical harm,” Guthertz said.