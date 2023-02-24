A man who appealed his convictions of criminal sexual conduct, saying he received inefficient counsel, had his appeal rejected by the Supreme Court of Guam.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court of Guam issued an opinion affirming Jeffrey Guerrero Cruz's guilt on two counts of criminal sexual conduct.

According to Post files, Cruz was on trial in 2019 on two charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct after being accused of touching three girls and one boy known to him over the past several years.

Almost a year ago, Cruz argued before the Supreme Court that he had inefficient counsel for reasons that include allowing a victim's phone call with her parents to be submitted into evidence, failure to cross-examine the victim regarding one of two of the charges, and his attorney's demeanor throughout the trial and closing arguments.

The opinion, which was authored by Associate Justice Katherine Maraman and joined by Chief Justice Robert Torres and Associate Justice F. Philip Carbullido, ultimately determined Cruz's counsel's "trial strategy was reasonable and did not amount to ineffective assistance of counsel."

"Cruz's counsel stipulation to admit the recording into evidence was a strategic choice. Trial counsel tried to use the recording to attack and discredit (victim's) parents," the justices wrote, taking into consideration Cruz's counsel's strategy was to "show the allegations were fabricated."

The strategy, the opinion also stated, led to Cruz's acquittal on other charges.

Regarding Cruz's counsel not cross-examining the victims about the acts committed by Cruz, but instead the "layout of the room where the incident took place, about their relationship with their parents and about whether Cruz had ever been 'mean' to them," the justices found it was not an uncommon tactic used by defense counsel.

"Trial counsel is not deficient merely because he chose to pursue a different line of defense than appellate counsel would have pursued," the opinion stated.

Lastly, Cruz's counsel's demeanor being "'arrogant and insulting' toward the court and witnesses is not dispositive in making a finding of deficient performance."