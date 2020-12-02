Could Gerald Wayne Cruz II again face criminal charges in the Superior Court of Guam in connection to the 2018 killing of two pets in Yigo?

That's a decision the justices of the Supreme Court of Guam will make after hearing arguments on Tuesday in the prosecution's effort to have the indictment reinstated.

"In May 2018, when Gerald Cruz went to his neighbor's house, shot his neighbor's cat and threw it in the back of his Tacoma, he caused serious physical injury to the cat," said Stephanie Mendiola, general counsel for the Office of the Attorney General. "Four months later, when he went to his other neighbor's house and shot 2-year-old Pugua, a part Jack Russell, part boonie mix, he cause serious physical injury to Pugua. The bullet of Mr. Cruz's 22-caliber rifle pierced through Pugua's chest and shoulder, sending shockwaves through the tissue of his body. He suffered excruciating pain leaving him unable to walk. He eventually bled to death."

The AG contends the lower court "erroneously" dismissed the case.

"We ask the court to correct this error, reverse the dismissal and reinstate the indictment," she said. "We have to go to trial to see: Did he intend to kill Pugua?"

Cruz was initially charged with cruelly causing Pugua's death but the trial court dismissed those charges, saying even if Cruz did shoot Pugua and the cat, he did not do so in a cruel manner.

The AG then charged Cruz with felony animal abuse, alleging that he caused serious physical injury to Pugua based on evidence that the pet likely suffered greatly before he died. The trial court again dismissed the charges, holding that the prosecution could not charge Cruz with causing serious physical injury to the animals because the animals died.

"All that we have been saying throughout this case is that it's a misdemeanor and not a felony," said defense attorney William Bischoff. "The text of the law is pretty clear that killing an animal instantly or as quickly as possible is actually the preferred happening. It's better than injuring an animal and having it suffer prolonged impairment of bodily organs, protracted disfigurement. ... It was a kill shot. It was through the chest and went through the primary organs. The dog died within a matter of seconds or a minute. The shooter obviously intended to kill."

'It seems kind of bizarre'

Justices shared their concerns during the hearing.

"Does that really make sense that, just because the dog survived that the perpetrator who had the intention of killing the dog but didn't, ... the government then cannot charge a felony only because you might have this stance that the dog happened to die as opposed to surviving," asked Chief Justice F. Philip Carbullido.

"If the dog died from the gunshot, then that is the desired result. That's in the text of the law ... so it doesn't have prolonged suffering," Bischoff said.

"So you think that the Legislature's intent is to allow someone go forward and instantaneously kill a dog and therefore be charged as a misdemeanor instead of a felony?" asked Justice Robert Torres.

"I think that's obvious," Bischoff said.

"It seems kind of bizarre that the result that is more serious – death – will result in a misdemeanor charge, while the less serious physical injury results in a felony charge," Torres said.

"It's still a crime," Bischoff said, "but it's not the felony of cruelly killing an animal or torturing it."

Accountability

Mendiola said the prosecution wants to hold Cruz accountable for his actions.

She also told the court about a video that circulated on social media over the weekend that showed a separate dog shooting in Harmon.

"If the trial court's decision is not reversed, how those shooters are treated more severely as felons, which they should be, or less severely as a misdemeanor, is going to depend entirely on whether the animal lives or dies," Mendiola said. "That's just not what the law requires and it's not what the Legislature intended."

The justices took the matter under advisement and will issue a written decision at a later date.