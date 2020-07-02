Call Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call GPD dispatch at 472-8911, 475-8615-7, or the DART Office at 475-8420. Tips can also be sent in to the Guam CrimeStoppers at 477-HELP.

A 27-year-old man has been identified as the suspect involved in an apparent hit-and-run that involved a police car.

That same man, Justin John Portusach, is wanted by the Guam Police Department’s Domestic Assault Response Team in connection to an ongoing stalking complaint.

He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao said.

Portusach is known to frequent the Kina Court area in Toto as well as certain areas in Agana Heights and Piti.

On June 24, two officers were injured after Portusach allegedly rammed his car into the police cruiser and fled the scene outside of the GPD’s Central Precinct Command in Sinajana.

The suspect allegedly followed a woman known to him to the police precinct. The woman apparently was filing a stalking complaint against the suspect, Post files state.

Following the crash, multiple law enforcement personnel including conservation officers were seen going house to house and driving around the villages of Sinajana and Agana Heights.

Multiple witnesses told the Post they learned from officers that the alleged suspect had ditched his car in Agana Heights and took off on foot.

Police at the time declined to release the suspect’s identity, only saying that they had a person of interest.

Portusach's criminal record include an arrest in 2014 for theft by receiving; another in 2015 for aggravated assault, family violence, and reckless driving; and an arrest in 2019 for drug possession. He was just released from the Department of Corrections this past February after being picked up on an arrest warrant for those cases.