$1K aid for every American adult on the table

U.S. citizens on Guam and the rest of the territories will be included in the COVID-19 aid package now working its way through Congress with bipartisan support, said Del. Michael San Nicolas.

Sen. Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah, proposed on Monday that every American adult be given a $1,000 check "immediately" to help cope with the economic downturn and costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The proposal also includes $500 per child.

There's bipartisan support for the idea, including from President Donald Trump, The Washington Post reported, adding that "the White House even suggested that the amount could be more than what Romney suggested, an acknowledgment of how big the economic crisis is becoming."

'Guam is definitely at the table'

"We want to assure the people of Guam that the proposed $1,000 per adult and $500 per child being discussed will in fact include Guam and all territories if it comes to fruition, and this support could possibly be extended on a monthly basis for as much as three months with a review at the end of that period," San Nicolas stated. "All of this is still preliminary, but Guam is definitely at the table."

It remains unclear whether the proposed aid includes non-U.S. citizens.

The legislation could pass the Congress in three weeks but it still is in the draft stage in the House, San Nicolas added.