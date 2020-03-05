A Tiyan High School student is being charged as an adult in connection with an apparent bus stop attack in Dededo.

The suspect and two 15-year-old students – captured on cellphone video – were expelled from school, according to documents filed in the Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday. Education officials, however, said the students aren't expelled and that they have to go through a process, which will determine what, if any, disciplinary action will be taken.

Haven Gail French, 17, is charged with aggravated assault as a second- and third-degree felony, both with a special allegation of vulnerable victim and assault as a misdemeanor. The two 15-year-old boys were also arrested in connection with the case. They were confined at the Department of Youth Affairs.

The attempted murder charge that Guam police had charged him with was not included in charging documents filed by the Office of the Attorney General.

French appeared before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Wednesday.

Attorney David Highsmith was appointed to represent him.

French is being held on $20,000 cash bail.

The prosecution contends they have a strong case against the defendant, as the alleged incident was caught on camera.

French was ordered to have no contact with the victim or the witness.

Two others, ages 15, were also arrested and charged with aggravated assault and assault.

According to court documents, police responded to Tiyan High on Tuesday after the video had circulated on social media. The assistant principal identified the students allegedly attacking the victim and told police they were expelled, documents state.

A witness told officers that the victim and another student got into an argument on the bus when the student told the victim, “Dude, I’ll f***ing crack you,” documents state.

French then allegedly started to argue with the victim after they were dropped off to the bus stop. A witness said the suspect and two other students kicked and punched the victim while he was on the ground, documents state.

French told police he and the victim were getting ready to fight when another student allegedly punched the victim. He said the victim was in the fetal position when he pulled out a small black folding pocketknife and unfolded the blade and struck him in the back and on the head, documents state.

He then fled the scene, documents state.

French told police he pulled out the knife in the heat of the moment and only used it to hurt the victim because the victim threatened to stab him on the bus ride home, documents state.

The victim suffered injuries to his face, head, back and shoulders. The victim said he lost consciousness during the alleged attack.

The alleged attack happened last Friday at a bus stop along West Nandez street in Dededo.

School assembly

The mayors of the five villages whose children attend Tiyan High School will speak with students at the campus on Friday during a scheduled assembly.

Dededo, Barrigada, Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Asan-Maina and Hagåtña are the school districts whose students attend the campus.

“Anybody involved to include those standing by taking recordings need to step up and be responsible,” said Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares. “Call the proper authorities and tell a responsible adult.”

The issue was discussed during Wednesday’s Mayors' Council of Guam meeting.

“I am sad for the student that was attacked,” she said. “We are very disappointed that happened with the kids.”

She said the mayors are working with education officials and other community partners to find out how to prevent another incident. Savares also said Speaker Tina Muña Barnes joined the discussion with mayors and spoke about the need to stiffen laws to hold parents more accountable.