$100K bail in murder case

Twenty-five-year-old Katner Herry, of Barrigada, is being held on $100,000 bail after he was charged with murder and aggravated assault in the death of a homeless woman in Toto.

Police identified the woman, who was found dead on a grassy area off of Ramirez Street on Saturday night, as Luciana Polly, 37.

She had severe bruising and massive swelling to her face. Her eyes were also completed swollen shut, documents filed by the prosecution state.

Police noted she did not have any pants on and her shirt and undergarment had been pulled up around her neck, the Superior Court documents state.

Video surveillance taken from businesses along Route 8 helped Guam Police Department officers track down Herry.

"Detectives were able to locate Herry at his home" in Barrigada, said Police Chief Stephen Ignacio during a press conference held at the GPD headquarters in Tiyan on Monday.

"It is our understanding that they agreed to meet because they were together earlier in the day. He had disclosed while on Ramirez Street, a physical altercation ensued between the victim and himself, which led to her death," Ignacio said. "The suspect and the victim are known to each other. They are acquaintances."

Ignacio said Polly was homeless.

"Our detectives along with our other public safety partners continue to work in tying up loose ends of this investigation," he said. "There's still more work that needs to be done with this investigation."

The defendant told police he was asleep in a car when Polly woke him up by pouring beer on him and he became angry and punched Polly several times in the facial area, the prosecution stated in court documents. The defendant stated that he blacked out while chasing Polly and could not remember the details. The defendant admitted to knowing that he "killed Polly," the court documents state.

Guam Homeland Security, the Guam National Guard, Department of Youth Affairs, Guam International Airport Police, Port Authority Police, Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency and Department of Corrections were asked to assist, as investigators were unable to immediately identify the victim.

Family members have since confirmed her identity.

"I am just happy they caught that individual and got him off the street," said Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor Rudy Paco. "I think he may be one of those that park by that area and drink at night. We've been trying to secure that place because it was an illegal dumpsite."

Kids found victim

Authorities await the results of an autopsy to confirm how Polly died and to determine if additional charges could be filed against Herry.

Estorika Josue was sitting on the rocks that block off access to the private road with a neighbor, as their children played.

"The kids are the ones who saw the body," said Josue. "They just say, 'Oh Mommy! I am scared. I saw the dead body on the road.' I asked them where and followed them."

Her children ages 4 and 7 were stunned and in shock after they found the body.

She said the woman was badly bruised on her face and had dried blood on parts of her body.

"It's scary," she said. "I am very sorry about her."

According to prison records, Herry was arrested in November 2012 on charges of public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, loitering and underage drinking.