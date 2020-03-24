Kådu reopens to serve families in need

After careful consideration and much thought, the owners of Kådu Guam have decided to reopen their restaurant's dinner service to provide hot meals to families in need while also keeping their employees working.

Pika and Lenny Fejeran have partnered with two nonprofit groups to launch Kådu Care-Givers.

The couple is reaching out to the community for donations of any amount, to feed homeless families (15 adults and four children) and manåmko' (nine individuals) housed in apartments managed by Catholic Social Service.

Additionally, they have partnered with Mañe'lu – formerly Big Brothers Big Sisters of Guam – to provide food for 25 families and children, about 171 individuals.

Lenny Fejeran said since many people live alone and can't cook for themselves, "This is the opportunity to give them a nice home-cooked meal."

"The ultimate goal is to be able to feed all these people through these nonprofits," Pika Fejeran said.

"Kådu Guam was designed for this – feeding families, being part of the community and bringing everyone together," Lenny Fejeran added.

The restaurant has also partnered with Grab N' Grub, which will be taking care of food delivery.

How to donate

Members of the community can donate:

• At Kådu Guam restaurant in Mangilao

• On their website at https://kaduguam.com. Click "Order Online" and select a donation amount.

• By calling the restaurant at 646-5238 and paying by credit card through the phone.

• Via the Grab N' Grub app.

The restaurant is also open for regular business, offering takeout service from 4-8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Eighty-five percent of the money donated will go toward food and supply costs, 15% will go toward paying their team and "100% of your money will help someone that needs it badly during these uncertain and scary times," according to the program.

Keeping the team working

The couple first grappled with the idea of reopening the restaurant while prioritizing the safety of their staff and customers.

After doing research and listening to advice from doctors on following safety protocols, they decided to reopen.

Employees who were willing to work and not of high risk were put back on schedule, Pika Fejeran said.

"There are so many families that before the COVID-19 crisis started were struggling to make ends meet," she said.

The program is designed so that food can be provided for families in need, while also keeping staff employed so they can continue to take care of their families, Lenny said.

"One thing we don't want is a situation where people are struggling to feed their families and causes desperation," he said.