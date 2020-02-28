The impact of novel coronavirus on Guam tourism, as measured in tourist arrivals, is in for this month.

Between Feb. 1 and Feb 25, Guam saw 101,611 tourist arrivals, according to Guam Visitors Bureau data released Thursday. That means Guam is looking at approximately 31,000 fewer tourists this month compared to last year when February arrivals reached 137,244. The last few days of February visitor arrivals have not been factored in.

January 2020 tourist arrivals were still up 7% to 157,479, according to GVB data.

But as more tourists canceled their Guam trips, Guam saw a rapid decrease in arrivals beginning this month.

Only the Japan market showed a slight increase of 2.5% in arrivals this month.

The rest of Guam's key visitor markets have slid:

• Korea, 29% decrease;

• Taiwan, 45% decrease;

• The Philippines, 22% decrease; and

• Hong Kong, 81% decrease.

Guam officials repeated Thursday that Guam doesn't have a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

They did work to clear up rumors about the virus as Guam's two main tourist markets – South Korea and Japan – grapple with cases.

"Officials are aware of a viral message circulating on WhatsApp and social media claiming a case of the coronavirus is now on Guam. This message is false. Currently, there are no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 and no people who meet the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) criteria for a person under investigation for COVID-19 in Guam," the governor's office stated. "Guam is carefully assessing and monitoring the situation as it evolves. With any change in status, anticipate timely notification."

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero issued a statement: “Everything we can do as a government to protect and prepare for COVID-19 is being done. We have faced similar challenges before, and we always came through stronger and more united. Each of our families can help in small ways, but know that we are facing a global problem and working with every local and federal partner to keep Guam safe.”

Leon Guerrero said she met with Rear Adm. John Menoni, commander, Joint Region Marianas, which is the combined military command on the island, to further discuss Guam’s prevention and response planning efforts for COVID-19.

“Joint Region Marianas will continue coordination with GovGuam to mitigate the risks of COVID-19 to protect our force and families, prevent the spread of the virus to U.S. territories and partner nations through our procedures, and maintain our ability to support the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's mission,” Menoni said in the release from the governor's office.

The Guam Department of Labor announced it has reached out to employers to keep tabs on new arrivals of foreign workers on H-2B visas.

In a letter addressed to all H-2B employers, The Labor Department asks that all employers take extra precautions to ensure newly arriving H-2B workers, and those returning from abroad, are virus free.

“Most temporary workers reside in close quarters, so one case could be disastrous,” said Labor Director David Dell’Isola. ”One infection could wipe out an entire contractor’s workforce. Asking employers who contract H-2B workers to prescreen and monitor these individuals is a small but vital role we’re already doing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.”

Task force

The GVB board approved the formation of a novel coronavirus task force.

Milton Morinaga, vice chairman of the GVB board and chairman of the task force, said the team consists of Japan Marketing committee, Korean Marketing committee, airlines and the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association.

Working with the Japan and Korean committees interacting with their counterparts, they will be able to gather information and relay it to the board to ensure everyone is kept up to date with the most current data on the impact of the virus on Guam. The task force also will generate a report for the governor.