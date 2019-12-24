$711K in Guam tax refunds to be mailed this week

With the U.S. Postal Service open for at least a half day tomorrow, residents anticipating tax refunds this week might see a check in time to get a little extra shopping done.

The Department of Revenue and Taxation processed 250 tax refunds checks, which will be mailed by the Department of Administration this week.

The checks represent approximately $711,000 in refunds.

That amount includes error-free returns filed on or before June 28. They also include refunds that were garnished to repay government debts.