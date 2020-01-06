The Department of Revenue & Taxation has processed and the Department of Administration will mail 205 tax refund checks this week, according to a press release from the agencies.

The checks total approximately $810,987 for tax returns that are error free and were filed before July 12, 2019. That amount includes refunds garnished to repay government debts.

The government of Guam is required by court order to pay tax refunds within six months of filing for those who file after the April 15 tax deadline.

If you have any questions about your tax refunds, call the Income Tax Branch of the Department of Revenue & Taxation at 671-635-1809 or Edward Birn, Department of Administration at 671-475-1250.